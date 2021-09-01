Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Short Interest Update

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the July 29th total of 5,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABUS. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 26.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABUS opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $340.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average is $3.21. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $5.87.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.05.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

