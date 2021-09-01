Short Interest in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Drops By 17.4%

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 974,500 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the July 29th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEHR opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Aehr Test Systems has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $8.60.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.64 million for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 12.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.54%.

In related news, Director Laura Oliphant sold 18,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $106,122.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $98,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,983,009.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,456 shares of company stock valued at $527,552. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 430.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 57,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

AEHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

