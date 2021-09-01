BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) versus Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) Financial Analysis

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) and Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

BankUnited pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cortland Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. BankUnited pays out 44.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BankUnited has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Cortland Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

94.1% of BankUnited shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of Cortland Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of BankUnited shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Cortland Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BankUnited and Cortland Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BankUnited $1.20 billion 3.25 $197.85 million $2.06 20.40 Cortland Bancorp $34.45 million 3.33 $8.26 million N/A N/A

BankUnited has higher revenue and earnings than Cortland Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for BankUnited and Cortland Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BankUnited 0 5 6 0 2.55 Cortland Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

BankUnited presently has a consensus price target of $42.78, suggesting a potential upside of 1.78%. Given BankUnited’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BankUnited is more favorable than Cortland Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

BankUnited has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cortland Bancorp has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BankUnited and Cortland Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BankUnited 31.49% 11.77% 1.01% Cortland Bancorp 28.18% 12.02% 1.21%

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services. Its loans portfolio includes commercial loans, including equipment loans, secured and unsecured lines of credit, formula-based loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate term loans and lines of credit, mortgage warehouse lines, letters of credit, small business administration and U.S. department of agriculture product offerings, export-import bank financing products, trade finance, and business acquisition finance credit facilities; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgages; and other consumer loans. The company also offers online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated through a network of 70 branches located in 14 Florida counties; and 4 banking centers in the New York metropolitan area. The company was formerly known as BU Financial Corporation. BankUnited, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida.

Cortland Bancorp Company Profile

Cortland Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, The Cortland Savings and Banking Company. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage and installment loans, night depository, automated teller services, safe deposit boxes, and other miscellaneous services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Cortland, OH.

