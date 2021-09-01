Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $213.40.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LGND. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of LGND opened at $132.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $78.26 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.87.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 19.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $969,482.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 173,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,295.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 29,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

