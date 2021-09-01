Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2021

Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €42.90 ($50.47).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Hugo Boss stock opened at €47.26 ($55.60) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,243.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €49.09 and its 200 day moving average is €41.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 52-week high of €53.46 ($62.89).

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.