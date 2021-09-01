Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €42.90 ($50.47).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Hugo Boss stock opened at €47.26 ($55.60) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,243.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €49.09 and its 200 day moving average is €41.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 52-week high of €53.46 ($62.89).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

