Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $210.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Chart Industries traded as high as $192.70 and last traded at $190.88, with a volume of 1386 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $182.52.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Chart Industries by 56.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,091,000 after buying an additional 125,980 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Chart Industries by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,935,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the second quarter worth about $574,000. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,390,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 90,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.80.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

About Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

