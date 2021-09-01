KeyCorp Comments on Peloton Interactive, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Peloton Interactive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Peloton Interactive’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PTON. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.79.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $100.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of -143.13 and a beta of 0.67. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $72.11 and a 12-month high of $171.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 143.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $54,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $3,188,879.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,335,194.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 764,084 shares of company stock valued at $89,633,343 over the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

