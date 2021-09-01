Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $481.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 15.03% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Intuit’s near-term prospect looks gloomy as the global lockdown amid the coronavirus crisis has affected small businesses, posing risks to its revenue growth. Additionally, higher costs and expenses due to increased investments in marketing and engineering teams are likely to continue impacting bottom-line results in the near term. Nonetheless, Intuit is benefiting from strong momentum in online ecosystem revenues and solid professional tax revenues. The TurboTax Live offering is also driving growth in the Consumer tax business. Solid momentum in the company’s lending product, QuickBooks Capital, remains a positive. Moreover, the company’s strategy of shifting its business to cloud-based subscription model will help generate stable revenues over the long run. The stock has outperformed the industry over the past year.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.55.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $566.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.94. Intuit has a 52-week low of $295.37 and a 52-week high of $582.96. The firm has a market cap of $154.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.58, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $521.96 and its 200 day moving average is $452.50.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intuit will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuit news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total value of $907,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,260 shares of company stock valued at $9,954,539 in the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WT Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Intuit by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,079,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,202,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,163,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

