Analyzing Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) & Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM)

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) and Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.9% of Avidbank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of Private Bancorp of America shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Avidbank and Private Bancorp of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avidbank 20.54% N/A N/A Private Bancorp of America 23.41% N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Avidbank has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Private Bancorp of America has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Avidbank and Private Bancorp of America, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avidbank 0 0 0 0 N/A Private Bancorp of America 0 0 2 0 3.00

Private Bancorp of America has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.96%. Given Private Bancorp of America’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Private Bancorp of America is more favorable than Avidbank.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avidbank and Private Bancorp of America’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avidbank $53.53 million 2.61 $9.63 million N/A N/A Private Bancorp of America $62.25 million 2.25 $10.71 million $1.94 12.88

Private Bancorp of America has higher revenue and earnings than Avidbank.

Summary

Private Bancorp of America beats Avidbank on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avidbank

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of financial products and services. Through its subsidiary, it offers personal banking, corporate banking, corporate finance, and real estate lending services. The company was founded on December 17, 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. Through its bank subsidiary, it provides deposit and loan services. It also specializes in making loans on commercial real estate, as well as small to mid-sized business loans. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Commercial, Small Business Administration (SBA), and Consumer. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

