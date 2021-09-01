Contrasting Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) & Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF)

Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) and Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Petroteq Energy has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vantage Drilling has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Petroteq Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Vantage Drilling shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Petroteq Energy and Vantage Drilling’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petroteq Energy $290,000.00 302.03 -$12.38 million ($0.06) -2.63 Vantage Drilling $126.86 million 0.02 -$276.72 million N/A N/A

Petroteq Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vantage Drilling.

Profitability

This table compares Petroteq Energy and Vantage Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petroteq Energy N/A -19.27% -14.53% Vantage Drilling -295.75% -49.07% -22.78%

Summary

Petroteq Energy beats Vantage Drilling on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Petroteq Energy Company Profile

Petroteq Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil sands mining and oil extraction operations in the United States. The company mines and extracts oil from tar sands. It holds rights to mine, extract, and produce oil and associated hydrocarbons and minerals from oil sands containing heavy oil and bitumen under mineral leases covering approximately 2,541.76 acres in the Asphalt Ridge area of Utah, including 1,229.82 acres held under the TMC Mineral Lease and an additional 833.03 and 478.91 acres, respectively, held under the State of Utah's School and Institutional Trust Land Administration Leases. The company also operates rights under five leases covering lands consisting of approximately 5,960 acres situated in Uintah, Wayne, and Garfield Counties, Utah. In addition, it is developing a blockchain-powered supply chain management platform for the oil and gas industry. The company was formerly known as MCW Energy Group Limited and changed its name to Petroteq Energy Inc. in May 2017. Petroteq Energy Inc. is based in Sherman Oaks, California.

Vantage Drilling Company Profile

Vantage Drilling Co. engages in the operation of a fleet of drilling units. Its principal business is to contract drilling units, related equipment, and work crews, primarily on a day rate basis, to drill oil and natural gas wells for its customers. The company was founded on November 14, 2007 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

