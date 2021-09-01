The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 107,727 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,290,135 shares.The stock last traded at $24.58 and had previously closed at $23.97.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SKIN. Benchmark increased their price target on The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Beauty Health in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on The Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.43.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKIN. FMR LLC acquired a new position in The Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $308,817,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,177,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in The Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,735,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in The Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,045,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in The Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,814,000. 59.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Beauty Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

