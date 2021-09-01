Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 22,012 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 350,104 shares.The stock last traded at $40.10 and had previously closed at $38.62.

LUNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pulmonx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 14.28 and a quick ratio of 13.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of -17.32.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. Analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $915,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Florin bought 2,222 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.12 per share, for a total transaction of $98,034.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,011.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,589,000 shares of company stock worth $97,111,080 over the last ninety days. 12.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,718 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,959,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,446,000 after acquiring an additional 767,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,888,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,311,000 after acquiring an additional 746,635 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,065,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,988,000 after acquiring an additional 592,270 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 937,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,860,000 after acquiring an additional 473,521 shares during the period. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

