Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Gap Down to $68.13

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $68.13, but opened at $66.44. Prothena shares last traded at $67.21, with a volume of 239 shares trading hands.
Several research analysts have recently commented on PRTA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Prothena from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Prothena from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Prothena from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prothena has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.12. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.89, a PEG ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.47.
In other Prothena news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $247,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,887.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $5,318,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,250 shares of company stock worth $8,081,192 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 214.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 30,665 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 2nd quarter worth $5,141,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,211,000 after purchasing an additional 67,574 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,823,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.
Prothena Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTA)
Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.
