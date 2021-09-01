Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Gap Down to $68.13

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $68.13, but opened at $66.44. Prothena shares last traded at $67.21, with a volume of 239 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PRTA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Prothena from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Prothena from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Prothena from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prothena has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.12. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.89, a PEG ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.47.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative net margin of 115.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Prothena news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $247,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,887.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $5,318,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,250 shares of company stock worth $8,081,192 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 214.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 30,665 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 2nd quarter worth $5,141,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,211,000 after purchasing an additional 67,574 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,823,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

