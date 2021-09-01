Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Sets New 12-Month High at $436.40

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 436.40 ($5.70) and last traded at GBX 432 ($5.64), with a volume of 794760 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 410 ($5.36).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Trustpilot Group from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of Trustpilot Group in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Trustpilot Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective for the company. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of Trustpilot Group in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 368.67. The firm has a market cap of £1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27.

Trustpilot Group plc operates a review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. Its online review platform that enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, and businesses to showcase their service. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

