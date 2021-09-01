American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the July 29th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AHOTF opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $3.99.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on AHOTF. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$4.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Hotel Income Properties REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.06.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP engages in investing in hotel real estate properties. It operates through the Premium Branded Hotels and the Economy Lodging Hotels segments. The Premium Branded Hotels segment provides premium branded, select-service hotel properties that have franchise agreements with international hotel brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and IHG.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.