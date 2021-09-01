Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Short Interest Update

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,481,800 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the July 29th total of 1,205,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 53.3 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAVVF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.38.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAVVF opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. Advantage Energy has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $4.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average of $3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.94 million, a PE ratio of 103.75 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $62.79 million during the quarter.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

