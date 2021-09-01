Allied Security Innovations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADSV) Short Interest Update

Allied Security Innovations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADSV) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the July 29th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,914,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADSV opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Allied Security Innovations has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.

Allied Security Innovations, Inc manufactures and distributes indicative and barrier security seals, security tapes and related packaging security systems, security products for palletized cargo, physical security systems for tractors, trailers and containers . The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

