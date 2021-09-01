Allied Security Innovations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADSV) Short Interest Update

Allied Security Innovations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADSV) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the July 29th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,914,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ADSV opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Allied Security Innovations has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.
Allied Security Innovations Company Profile
