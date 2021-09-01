Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Given New $161.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) had its price target increased by Northland Securities from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $138.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE PIPR opened at $142.92 on Tuesday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $66.83 and a 1-year high of $146.50. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.55.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.92. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 30.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

In other news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $133,394.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,153 shares in the company, valued at $10,548,713.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.82, for a total transaction of $1,069,206.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,385,884.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,476 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,688 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIPR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the first quarter worth $1,074,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the first quarter worth $278,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

