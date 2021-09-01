BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Given New $1,075.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BLK. Argus boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $953.31.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $943.29 on Tuesday. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $531.39 and a 1-year high of $959.89. The company has a market cap of $143.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $894.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $831.66.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 1.1% during the first quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 299 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.3% in the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

