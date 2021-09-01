Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target to $552.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $460.00 to $552.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $472.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $466.00.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $494.93 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $235.62 and a twelve month high of $504.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $424.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.12, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

In other news, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total transaction of $4,327,996.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 7,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,938,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 309,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,429,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,504 shares of company stock worth $36,941,301 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 61.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $2,769,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 74.4% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 9,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 42.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

