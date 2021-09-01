ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for ViewRay’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). ViewRay posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 189.42% and a negative return on equity of 76.57%. The company had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

In other ViewRay news, CFO Zachary William Stassen bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $25,671,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,813,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,798,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in ViewRay by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,629,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,899 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in ViewRay in the 1st quarter worth about $10,658,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its stake in ViewRay by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 9,632,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,114 shares during the period. Hudson Executive Capital LP boosted its stake in ViewRay by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 14,774,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ViewRay by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,611,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,880 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ViewRay stock opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.05. ViewRay has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $7.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.42.

ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

