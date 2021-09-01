AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) and Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Critical Review

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) and Traeger (NYSE:COOK) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get AB Electrolux (publ) alerts:

0.0% of AB Electrolux (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of AB Electrolux (publ) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AB Electrolux (publ) and Traeger’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AB Electrolux (publ) $12.64 billion 0.62 $717.66 million $3.02 16.83 Traeger N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AB Electrolux (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Traeger.

Profitability

This table compares AB Electrolux (publ) and Traeger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AB Electrolux (publ) 5.69% 36.23% 7.04% Traeger N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AB Electrolux (publ) and Traeger, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AB Electrolux (publ) 4 4 1 0 1.67 Traeger 0 1 9 0 2.90

AB Electrolux (publ) currently has a consensus price target of $56.06, suggesting a potential upside of 10.27%. Traeger has a consensus price target of $31.33, suggesting a potential upside of 24.64%. Given Traeger’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Traeger is more favorable than AB Electrolux (publ).

Summary

AB Electrolux (publ) beats Traeger on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger Inc. provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.