Head to Head Survey: GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) versus DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) and DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GXO Logistics and DSV Panalpina A/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GXO Logistics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DSV Panalpina A/S $17.76 billion 3.45 $651.10 million $2.03 62.81

DSV Panalpina A/S has higher revenue and earnings than GXO Logistics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of DSV Panalpina A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for GXO Logistics and DSV Panalpina A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GXO Logistics 0 4 6 0 2.60 DSV Panalpina A/S 0 4 7 0 2.64

GXO Logistics presently has a consensus target price of $81.63, suggesting a potential downside of 0.20%. DSV Panalpina A/S has a consensus target price of $122.55, suggesting a potential downside of 3.88%. Given GXO Logistics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe GXO Logistics is more favorable than DSV Panalpina A/S.

Profitability

This table compares GXO Logistics and DSV Panalpina A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GXO Logistics N/A N/A N/A DSV Panalpina A/S 5.14% 16.79% 8.13%

Summary

DSV Panalpina A/S beats GXO Logistics on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc. is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc. is headquartered in Conn., USA.

About DSV Panalpina A/S

DSV Panalpina A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa. The Solutions segment offers contract logistics, which includes warehousing and inventory management. The company was founded on July 13, 1976 and is headquartered in Hedehusene, Denmark.

