CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Price Target Cut to $15.00

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

CNX has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded CNX Resources from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. MKM Partners upgraded CNX Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded CNX Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.58.

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day moving average is $13.45. CNX Resources has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 1,647.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

