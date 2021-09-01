DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) in a research note released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DV. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a hold rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.64.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $36.33 on Tuesday. DoubleVerify has a one year low of $27.16 and a one year high of $48.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.19. The company has a quick ratio of 11.91, a current ratio of 11.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.