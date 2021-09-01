DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) in a research note released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DV. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a hold rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.64.
Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $36.33 on Tuesday. DoubleVerify has a one year low of $27.16 and a one year high of $48.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.19. The company has a quick ratio of 11.91, a current ratio of 11.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
About DoubleVerify
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.
