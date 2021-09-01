Mimecast’s (MIME) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

MIME has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.69.

Shares of Mimecast stock opened at $69.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Mimecast has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $71.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.56 and its 200 day moving average is $49.37.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Mimecast had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Mimecast’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mimecast news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $381,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $2,028,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 800,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,480.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 192,364 shares of company stock valued at $10,624,432. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIME. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mimecast by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mimecast in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

