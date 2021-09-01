Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale reiterated their buy rating on shares of Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Nordex in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordex has a consensus rating of Hold.

NRDXF stock opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. Nordex has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.11.

Nordex SE is a strategic management holding company, which engages in the development, production, servicing, and marketing of wind power systems. It operates through the Projects and Service segments. The Projects segment comprises of the wind turbine and wind farm development business. The Service segment provides services and products for existing turbines after their handover to customers.

