ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADC Therapeutics SA is a late clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company. It engages in development and commercialization of antibody drug conjugates for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. ADC Therapeutics SA is based in LAUSANNE, Switzerland. “

ADCT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.33.

ADCT opened at $29.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average is $24.53. ADC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $46.42.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts predict that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 7,522,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,161,000 after buying an additional 213,611 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 1.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,198,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,876,000 after buying an additional 55,955 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 16.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,053,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,347,000 after buying an additional 422,757 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 39.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,745,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,025,000 after buying an additional 780,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 153.8% in the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 607,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,836,000 after buying an additional 368,300 shares in the last quarter. 48.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

