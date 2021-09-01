Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Company is a commercial real estate finance company that is managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC. “

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 81.46 and a current ratio of 81.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.03. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $16.94.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 75.66% and a return on equity of 9.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 29,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $483,462.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 66,255 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 25,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.