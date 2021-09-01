Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RUN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on Sunrun in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.17.

Get Sunrun alerts:

RUN stock opened at $44.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.10 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.48.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.36 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sunrun will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 27,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $1,236,272.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,626,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,368,067.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 18,632 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $881,852.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,172 shares in the company, valued at $2,090,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,705 shares of company stock worth $6,791,449. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter worth about $7,155,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1,999.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 490,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,360,000 after acquiring an additional 467,153 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 30.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,592,845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $311,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 472.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 280,288 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,925,000 after purchasing an additional 231,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.