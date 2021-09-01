GoHealth Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 34,019 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,203% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,477 call options.
In other GoHealth news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $702,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,055.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nvx Holdings, Inc. acquired 174,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $818,190.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 277,300 shares of company stock worth $1,296,981 over the last ninety days. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of GoHealth by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of GoHealth by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of GoHealth by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of GoHealth by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.67% of the company’s stock.
GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). GoHealth had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that GoHealth will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOCO. Barclays decreased their target price on GoHealth from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist reduced their price objective on GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.54.
About GoHealth
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.
