Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on LGL Systems Acquisition (NYSE:DFNS)

LGL Systems Acquisition Corp (NYSE:DFNS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 5,417 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,631% compared to the typical daily volume of 313 put options.

DFNS opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. LGL Systems Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $13.29.

LGL Systems Acquisition Company Profile

LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger with a target business in the cybersecurity, C4ISR, data processing, and/or analytics sectors, with a broad range of applications across the aerospace, defense, and communication end markets.

