ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $45.71

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$45.71 and last traded at C$45.42, with a volume of 13245 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$44.94.

Several research firms recently commented on ATA. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$51.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.50 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.21 billion and a PE ratio of 48.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.53.

In other ATS Automation Tooling Systems news, Senior Officer Simon Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.25, for a total transaction of C$221,261.00. Also, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total value of C$221,100.00. Insiders have sold a total of 20,025 shares of company stock worth $780,803 over the last ninety days.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

