Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Shares Gap Up to $4.13

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 4.13, but opened at 4.84. Meta Materials shares last traded at 5.36, with a volume of 439,697 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 4.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of 8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Meta Materials alerts:

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported -0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of 0.62 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Alexandre Zyngier sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of 7.00, for a total transaction of 4,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael James Graves sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.08, for a total value of 1,524,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,693 shares in the company, valued at 1,878,040.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMAT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Materials during the second quarter worth about $32,978,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,714,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Meta Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,648,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Meta Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,977,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,662,000. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.