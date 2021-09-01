Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Shares Gap Up to $13.87

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.87, but opened at $14.94. Atara Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $14.98, with a volume of 735 shares.

ATRA has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atara Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.43.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kristin Yarema purchased 2,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,304.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 93,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,460.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,820 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $81,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,780 shares of company stock valued at $365,633 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,775,000 after acquiring an additional 73,462 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 54.5% during the first quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 425,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 6,757.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter.

About Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.