Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Gap Up to $33.65

Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.65, but opened at $35.79. Green Plains shares last traded at $35.40, with a volume of 607 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.21 and its 200 day moving average is $30.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $724.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.41 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $61,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,665.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian Peterson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $1,136,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,945,129.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,300 shares of company stock worth $1,248,700. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPRE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Green Plains by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Green Plains by 4,114.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Green Plains by 16.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

