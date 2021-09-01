Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Given New C$39.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$38.50 to C$39.25 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank to C$41.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$40.35.

TSE CWB opened at C$36.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.26 billion and a PE ratio of 11.64. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of C$23.72 and a 52 week high of C$37.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

In related news, Director Irfhan Abdulaziz Rawji purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$34.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$341,563.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$654,947.05.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

