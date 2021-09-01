Financial Survey: Doma (NYSE:DOMA) and First American Financial (NYSE:FAF)

Doma (NYSE:DOMA) and First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

Get Doma alerts:

This table compares Doma and First American Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Doma N/A N/A N/A First American Financial 11.95% 16.19% 5.83%

62.9% of Doma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of First American Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of First American Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Doma and First American Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Doma 0 0 1 0 3.00 First American Financial 0 0 4 0 3.00

Doma presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.32%. First American Financial has a consensus target price of $73.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.50%. Given Doma’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Doma is more favorable than First American Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Doma and First American Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Doma N/A N/A -$8.64 million N/A N/A First American Financial $7.09 billion 1.09 $696.43 million $5.45 12.94

First American Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Doma.

Summary

First American Financial beats Doma on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Doma

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions. It also maintains, manages and provides access to title plant records and images and provides banking, trust and investment advisory services. The Specialty Insurance segment issues property & casualty insurance policies and sells home warranty products. It also provides title plant management services, which include title and other real property records and images, valuation products and services, home warranty products, property and casualty insurance and banking, trust and investment advisory services. First American Financial was founded in January, 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Doma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.