Financial Survey: Doma (NYSE:DOMA) and First American Financial (NYSE:FAF)

Doma (NYSE:DOMA) and First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.
Profitability
This table compares Doma and First American Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Doma
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|First American Financial
|11.95%
|16.19%
|5.83%
62.9% of Doma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of First American Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of First American Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Doma and First American Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Doma
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|First American Financial
|0
|0
|4
|0
|3.00
Doma presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.32%. First American Financial has a consensus target price of $73.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.50%. Given Doma’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Doma is more favorable than First American Financial.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Doma and First American Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Doma
|N/A
|N/A
|-$8.64 million
|N/A
|N/A
|First American Financial
|$7.09 billion
|1.09
|$696.43 million
|$5.45
|12.94
First American Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Doma.
Summary
First American Financial beats Doma on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Doma
Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.
About First American Financial
First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions. It also maintains, manages and provides access to title plant records and images and provides banking, trust and investment advisory services. The Specialty Insurance segment issues property & casualty insurance policies and sells home warranty products. It also provides title plant management services, which include title and other real property records and images, valuation products and services, home warranty products, property and casualty insurance and banking, trust and investment advisory services. First American Financial was founded in January, 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.
