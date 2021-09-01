Bank of America Raises Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target to $160.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalent has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.91.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $130.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.31 and its 200 day moving average is $111.12. Catalent has a 1 year low of $79.65 and a 1 year high of $132.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 2,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $296,616.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 44,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total transaction of $5,830,597.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,239 shares of company stock worth $9,586,700. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Catalent during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Catalent by 131.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Catalent during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Catalent by 33.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Catalent during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

