Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Bright Health Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Health Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.43.

NYSE:BHG opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.35. Bright Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.98 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bright Health Group will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Adair Newhall purchased 16,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $167,968.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell purchased 1,944,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,992.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,056,972 shares of company stock worth $36,026,568 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $3,744,520,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $3,971,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $486,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $72,376,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,383,000. 35.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

