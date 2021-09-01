Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Given New $368.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $273.00 to $368.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on LH. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 target price on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $314.52.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $303.38 on Tuesday. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52-week low of $171.18 and a 52-week high of $307.53. The stock has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $288.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.02.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 23.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 39.1% during the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 62,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,356,000 after buying an additional 17,695 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 982.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,755,000 after buying an additional 25,519 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 480.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 31,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,631,000 after buying an additional 25,898 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,555.6% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,965,000 after buying an additional 30,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.