Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DGX. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $152.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $106.54 and a 12-month high of $153.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.77 and its 200 day moving average is $132.23. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 185.0% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 27.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,958,000 after purchasing an additional 27,016 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 183.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 95,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,612,000 after purchasing an additional 61,828 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 302.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 53,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 40,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,372,000 after purchasing an additional 567,239 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.