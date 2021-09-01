PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Buy

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $47.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPD has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.91.

Shares of PPD stock opened at $46.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.33. PPD has a 12-month low of $31.40 and a 12-month high of $46.63.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 53.95% and a net margin of 3.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPD will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPD. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in PPD during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in PPD by 77.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PPD during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in PPD during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in PPD during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

