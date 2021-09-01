Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordic American Tankers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordic American Tankers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.88.

Nordic American Tankers stock opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 0.61. Nordic American Tankers has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $4.41.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. Research analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,352,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

