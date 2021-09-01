Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Friday, June 25th. Societe Generale restated a sell rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.22.

CCEP opened at $57.74 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $63.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,825,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,516,000 after acquiring an additional 526,274 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,359,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,781,000 after acquiring an additional 34,069 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 10.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,384,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,420,000 after acquiring an additional 226,575 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,993,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,965,000 after buying an additional 51,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,901,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,790,000 after buying an additional 77,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

