Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

BBVA has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.97. The company has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.45.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,581,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,615 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 22.5% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 28,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

