Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered First Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.55.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $94.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.31. First Solar has a one year low of $59.52 and a one year high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Solar will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $43,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,400.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $193,843.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,970.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,189,934 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Solar by 627.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 141.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

