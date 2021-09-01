CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR ENERGY, INC. is an independent refiner and marketer of high value transportation fuels and, through a limited partnership, a producer of ammonia and urea ammonia nitrate fertilizers. CVR Energy’s petroleum business includes full-coking sour crude refinery in Coffeyville, Kan. In addition, CVR Energy’s supporting businesses include a crude oil gathering system serving central Kansas, northern Oklahoma and southwest Nebraska; storage and terminal facilities for asphalt and refined fuels in Phillipsburg, Kan.; and a rack marketing division supplying product to customers through tanker trucks and at throughput terminals. “

CVI has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CVR Energy from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering downgraded CVR Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 28th. reduced their price target on CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank downgraded CVR Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded CVR Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.03 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.83.

Shares of CVI stock opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.01. CVR Energy has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $27.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.94.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that CVR Energy will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in CVR Energy by 423.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 946,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,006,000 after acquiring an additional 765,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CVR Energy by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,503,000 after buying an additional 606,264 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CVR Energy by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,749,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,919,000 after buying an additional 521,386 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CVR Energy by 1,274.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after buying an additional 273,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in CVR Energy by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 295,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after buying an additional 185,660 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

