Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $21.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Funko from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Funko from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Funko from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Funko has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average of $19.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.41. Funko has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $27.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $236.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.77 million. Funko had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Funko will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp acquired 181,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $3,254,402.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 87,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $2,062,374.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,802.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,574,938 shares of company stock worth $34,619,989. Company insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Funko in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Funko by 763.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Funko in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Funko by 93.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Funko

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

