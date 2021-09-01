Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Compass Point restated a neutral rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a sector perform rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.67.

Shares of NYSE BHLB opened at $25.63 on Tuesday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day moving average of $25.05.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

In other news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,991.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 30,080 shares in the company, valued at $835,321.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 230.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,275 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 30,890 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,736 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 26.1% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,775 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 165.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,910 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 14,898 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

